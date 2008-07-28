Kelsey Grammer back in the hospital

Kelsey Grammer has been hospitalized in New York with an irregular heartbeat, according to his spokesperson. The news, first reported by Entertainment Tonight, comes two months after the 53-year-old actor suffered a heart attack that he has said nearly killed him. ”He’s in the hospital but he should be discharged tomorrow,” Stan Rosenfield, Grammer’s spokesperson, told EW.com. The condition could be a result of medication he was taking for his recent heart attack. The actor canceled four television appearances on Monday (July 27) to promote his movie Swing Vote, which opens Aug. 1.