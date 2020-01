Claude Jutra’s sensitive portrait of small-town life in ’40s Quebec seen through the eyes of an orphan (Gagnon) doesn’t quite live up to its rep as the ”best Canadian film ever made.” But Paule Baillargeon’s accompanying 2002 doc about Jutra — who never duplicated Mon Oncle Antoine‘s success and committed suicide at 56 — is artful and poignant. Also included in the EXTRAS: A Chairy Tale, a rambunctious ’57 short, codirected by Jutra and Norman McLaren. B