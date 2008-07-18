'Desperate Housewives' creator teases upcoming season

The creator of Desperate Housewives, Marc Cherry, along with his six leading ladies, discussed the new season of the hit series at the TCA Press Tour on Thursday, and true to form, he was light on details about what was in store come Sept. 28 when the series returns. He did drop a few hints, however, including news that this season’s mystery will be rooted squarely on the shoulders of new cast addition Neil McDonough, who’s supposed to be a romantic interest for neighborhood harlot Edie Brit (Nicolette Sheridan). “He’s bringing a mystery with him,” Cherry teased, “and he wants revenge on his mother.” McDonough’s character’s romantic involvement with Brit means that even though she was kicked off the street at the end of last season, the rabble-rouser is coming back. “Edie will come back to Wisteria Lane in a very surprising way,” Cherry said. “We’re not telling you any more than that.” Sheridan, however, piped up: Her return “will be hot.”

In other news, last season’s explosive finale already revealed that Queer as Folk alum Gale Harold will be the new love interest for Susan (Teri Hatcher).But what we didn’t know until now is that Harold’s character Ken is an“interesting, artsy guy,” Cherry said, “and very different than herprevious men.” But, he ominously added, “Susan kind of doesn’t reallywant to be in a relationship.” Sounds pretty desperate, right?