'Army Wives' renewed for third season

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 06/03/07 performer Kim Delaney, Catherine Bell broadcaster Lifetime genre Drama

(FROM VARIETY) ? Lifetime has ordered an 18-episode third season of the drama Army Wives, which stars Kim Delaney, Catherine Bell, and Sally Pressman. The show, which focuses on about mostly working-class women enduring Iraq-war sacrifices, airs Sundays at 10 p.m., and is No. 1 with women 18-49 as well as women 25-54 among all ad-supported basic cable series. Season 3 is scheduled to debut sometime in 2009. (Variety)