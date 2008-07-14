'Army Wives' renewed for third season

EW Staff
July 14, 2008 at 04:00 AM EDT

Army Wives

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
run date
06/03/07
performer
Kim Delaney, Catherine Bell
broadcaster
Lifetime
genre
Drama

(FROM VARIETY) ? Lifetime has ordered an 18-episode third season of the drama Army Wives, which stars Kim Delaney, Catherine Bell, and Sally Pressman. The show, which focuses on about mostly working-class women enduring Iraq-war sacrifices, airs Sundays at 10 p.m., and is No. 1 with women 18-49 as well as women 25-54 among all ad-supported basic cable series. Season 3 is scheduled to debut sometime in 2009. (Variety)

