Singer-songwriter Josh Kelley shopping TV projects
Singer-songwriter Josh Kelley is joining wife Katherine Heigl on the small screen. Well, sort of. Kelley tells EW.com he’s close to signing a production deal with E! for a reality show concept he concocted, and is also shopping two scripted pilots that he wrote. (A couple of networks have shown interest, though he’s staying mum on which ones.) “Because I’ve been immersed in the film and TV worlds, I feel like I can take my ideas and filter them through the system,” says Kelley. “I learned a lot being on the Grey’s set [visiting Heigl], so it doesn’t scare me as much as it used to.” As for his wife’s recent dig at the Grey’s writers? “I stand by her,” he defends. “She’s a good businesswoman who knows what she wants and there’s nothing wrong with being proactive in your career and not letting people make decisions for you.”
On the music front, this week Kelley is releasing a new acoustic album exclusively on iTunes and is booked to play through the summer. He’ll also be appearing on the new Ovation TV series Bonefish Grill’s Notes From The Road (premiering Aug. 7) alongside touring artists like Jason Mraz, Ben Folds, and Matisyahu. And while Kelley may have gone indie three years ago when he parted ways with Hollywood Records (home to the Jonas Brothers), he doesn’t rule out the possibility of another major label deal in his future. “I used to make 50 cents a record, now I make about six dollars,” he says. “[But] that doesn’t mean I don’t want a major label deal, I’m just going to have to hold out until the right deal comes around.”
