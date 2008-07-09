Singer-songwriter Josh Kelley shopping TV projects

Singer-songwriter Josh Kelley is joining wife Katherine Heigl on the small screen. Well, sort of. Kelley tells EW.com he’s close to signing a production deal with E! for a reality show concept he concocted, and is also shopping two scripted pilots that he wrote. (A couple of networks have shown interest, though he’s staying mum on which ones.) “Because I’ve been immersed in the film and TV worlds, I feel like I can take my ideas and filter them through the system,” says Kelley. “I learned a lot being on the Grey’s set [visiting Heigl], so it doesn’t scare me as much as it used to.” As for his wife’s recent dig at the Grey’s writers? “I stand by her,” he defends. “She’s a good businesswoman who knows what she wants and there’s nothing wrong with being proactive in your career and not letting people make decisions for you.”