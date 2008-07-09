Which other TV families should 'Feud'?

Last night, I made the mistake of tuning into the steaming pile of Al Roker’s sweat rags that is Celebrity Family Feud. Teams from The Office, American Gladiators, and My Name Is Earl faced off, so I’d gone in expecting at least a crumb of hilarity. But when your favorite moment of a TV show turns out to be when Oscar and Meredith go in for mismatched celebratory gestures (he for the double high five, she for the double fist pump — and they totally pulled it off), you know you won’t be DVRing that shiz again. (Of course, I knew the hour would be lacking when Crush didn’t bother to show. Savvy P-Dubbers know that when there’s a Wolf, there should be a Crush, especially in an Office-esque setting.)