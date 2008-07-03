Which TV marathons will you be watching this holiday weekend?

Since you probably can’t afford to gas up the SUV and go anywhere this Independence Day weekend, you might as well stay home and watch TV, especially since it seems every cable channel is staging a TV marathon or two. The Interesting Pile blog has a pretty comprehensive list (hat tip to TV Barn) of the many marathons airing Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A couple I might veg out in front of watch intently: On July 4, HBO is rerunning its thematically appropriate John Adams miniseries (starring Paul Giamatti, left), which I didn’t catch enough of when it premiered earlier this year. Over at Turner Classic Movies, they’re celebrating on Friday night with a slate of “Americana” movies, including The Music Man (a backhanded tribute to John Philip Sousa), 1776 (more John Adams!), and Yankee Doodle Dandy. But before that, TCM is spending the day with movies directed by Hollywood’s favorite British invader, Alfred Hitchcock. The staples are all here (Psycho, Vertigo, Rear Window, The Birds), as well as the underappreciated Notorious (starring Ingrid Bergman, right). Because nothing is more patriotic than spying for America by agreeing to sleep with a fugitive Nazi war criminal.