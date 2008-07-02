The Top 10 Reasons I Know I'll Do Well at EW!

Last night, as I prepared for my first day at EW, I’ll admit it: I got a case of the butterflies. And we’re not talking about the cute kind, either; we’re talking first-day-of-second grade jitters! But then I petted Mister Scooch, thought about it and finally started breathing again. Of course, I’m going to do swell in my new post. How can I be so sure? Let me share just 10 of the reasons:

10. Diet Raspberry Snapple in the vending machine!

9. I ran into Lauren Graham at dinner last Friday, and she remembered who I was!

8. There’s a Tasti D-Lite across the street from our office!

7. Among my bennies at Time Inc.: They’ll insure my Smurf collection for free!

6. Everyone on staff is getting free Pretty Bitter cards!

5. Josh Schwartz sent me an email wishing me good luck after I forwarded him the press release announcing my new job !

4. I have a fancy new wardrobe that should finally end Dave Karger’s reign at the top of EW’s best-dressed list. Okay, I have one new outfit. But it’s really nice. Seriously, it’s from Kenneth Cole!

3. I work two days and then have a three-day weekend!

2. EW covers movies, books, music and TV, so there’s four times the swag!

1. I still know things you don’t!