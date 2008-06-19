See Radiohead for free? Mais non, say the French

How much do the French love Radiohead (pictured)? Not enough to exercise their right to rock, it seems: According to the UK Sun, the band offered up 50 free tickets to their recent Paris show — if fans were willing to bike over to the band’s record label office to pick them up. The paper quotes an unnamed source as saying, “Radiohead are using their current world tour to highlight their commitment to green issues. They advise all concertgoers to use public transport and are doing all they can to make their carbon footprint as small as possible.” But it seems the French are unwilling to jump on their bicycles unless they’re trying to catch up to Lance Armstrong. The result? An empty row of seats at the front of the house. Sacre bleu!