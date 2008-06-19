Mary Tyler Moore enters 'Lipstick Jungle'

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 02/07/08 performer Lindsay Price, Kim Raver, Brooke Shields, David Alan Basche, David Norona, Julian Sands broadcaster NBC genre Drama, Comedy

(FROM THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) — Television icon Mary Tyler Moore is set to join NBC’s Lipstick Jungle for a multi-episode guest role next season. She’ll play the retired mother of Brooke Shields’ studio-executive character and a one-time pioneer for working women. The actress’ stint will begin with the show’s second-season premiere on Sept. 24. ”I’m fortunate to have had a front row seat to the evolution of working women on television,” Moore said in The Hollywood Reporter. ”It’s been great fun to watch the strong female characters of Lipstick Jungle go at it week after week. I absolutely adore Brooke and I’m delighted to be a part of a show which is so well written.”

A midseason replacement, the hour-long Lipstick Jungle was one of the few freshman successes of the 2007-2008 TV season. It’s based on the novel by Sex and the City originator Candace Bushnell.

Moore has appeared in several television programs throughout her half-century career, most notably The Dick Van Dyke Show in the 1960s and The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 1970s. She has won seven Emmys. (The Hollywood Reporter)