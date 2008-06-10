'90210' casting: There's an APB out on Joe E. Tata!

A source close to the CW’s much-ballyhooed Beverly Hills 90210 spinoff has confirmed an Internet report that says the network may recruit the original series’ Joe E. Tata (aka the beloved Nat, owner of the Peach Pit) to join the new cast in some capacity. “As of now, there is no deal,” the source said. “But fans may get lucky and see him do a cameo. You never know.” The executive producers of 90210, which stars Jessica Walter, Lori Laughlin, and Rob Estes, have said they’d like to recruit vets from the original series. Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling are already set to recur in the drama, which debuts Sept. 2.