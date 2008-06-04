Bo Diddley dies at 79

(FROM AP) – Rock and roll legend Bo Diddley died of heart failure on Monday (June 2) at the age of 79 in his home in Archer, FL, after months of serious illness. Last year, Diddley suffered a heart attack and a stroke. He continued to tour and record music up until the stroke, which affected his ability to speak. Considered one of the founding fathers of rock music, Diddley was a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award recipient. Some of his most famous songs include “Say Man,” “You Can’t Judge a Book by Its Cover,” “Shave and a Haircut,” “Uncle John,” “Who Do You Love?,” and “The Mule.” Diddley was known for playing his homemade square-shaped guitar, and is credited with helping to modernize the rock guitar sound, being one of the early adopters of various effects like tremolo and reverb. (AP via Yahoo!)

