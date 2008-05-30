''Beverly Hills Cop 4'' in the works

(FROM VARIETY) ? Paramount is developing a fourth installment of Beverly Hills Cop with Eddie Murphy reprising his role as Detroit detective Axel Foley. Murphy reportedly took the idea for another movie to the studio, which was looking to do another project with him following the Karey Kirkpatrick-directed NowhereLand, which Paramount releases in June 2009. The fourth Cop movie is set to start production some time next year for a summer 2010 release, with Brett Ratner in talks to direct. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first three Beverly Hills Cop films with late partner Don Simpson, won’t be actively involved. The original Beverly Hills Cop, released in 1984, grossed $316 million worldwide. Together with the 1987 sequel and 1994 third installment, the trilogy grossed $712.9 million worldwide. Murphy is currently starring in the Brian Robbins-directed A Thousand Words. Ratner is working on the Hugh Hefner biopic Playboy. (Variety)