Scott Brown's Hit List

The 10 hottest topics for the week of May 30, 2008

24 type TV Show network Fox genre Thriller

1 Charlton Heston’s Ten Commandments prop tablets to be auctioned

There’s been interest from a prop courthouse sorely in need of fake controversy.

2 George Lucas says he might do Indy 5 with Shia LaBeouf as the lead — but ”I haven’t even told Steven or Harrison”

Of course, by the time it’s ready, Shia will be 65 too.

3 Kiefer Sutherland says ”Chloe is crankier than ever” on new season of 24, and ”the ‘dammit’ count is pretty high”

Tense as that sounds, the story doesn’t really get going until the terrorists release deadly fiddlesticks into the water supply.

4 Miley Cyrus in ”Got Milk?” ad

This time, she got written assurances that the nudity would be both tasteful and rich in calcium.

5 New Frank Sinatra stamp released

Strangely, of all the images eligible, the people chose ”Piscopo Sinatra.”

6 Dustin Hoffman reveals Angelina Jolie’s due date

He also revealed that the babies will bear a striking resemblance to Dustin Hoffman.

7 Anne Heche says she can’t pay child and spousal support because Men in Trees was canceled

”It’s just…that was my ‘appointment television.’ It kept me centered,” she said. ”What’s that? I was on it?”

8 Mel Gibson, Britney Spears vacation together with their families in Costa Rica

The answer is yes: This is a ploy to lure the paparazzi to a remote island full of hungry dinosaurs.

9 Ashlee Simpson weds Pete Wentz

In a small, private ceremony, the couple exchanged tattoos — a sweet and incredibly painful ritual.

10 At his documentary’s opening in Cannes, Mike Tyson says he’s ”just happy to be here”

”I mean, wow,” he added, ”they’ve got trays going around with these chicken satays, and this amazing peanut sauce.”

For all the latest headlines, pictures, and ridiculous Hollywood miscellany, visit popwatch.ew.com

Episode Recaps Previous '24' recap: The end of another bad day By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: Explosive decision By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: On to the next phase By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: Play by play By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: Say it ain't so... By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: A deal with the devil By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: It's a gas, gas, gas By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: It's a matter of trust By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: A set-up to remember By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: Capitol offense By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: Closing the net By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: Geek meet By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: Last action hero By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: Into attack mode By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: The bloodshed begins By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: Smoke 'em out! By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: A CTU reunion...sort of By Dan Snierson

''24'': The baddies mess with Jack's heart By Ken Tucker

''24'': It's a brand-new day By Ken Tucker

''24'': The conspiracy behind the conspiracy By Ken Tucker

''24'': Jack collaborates with the evil Henderson By Ken Tucker

The ''24'' season finale: Victory and defeat By Ken Tucker

The ''24'' season premiere: Jack bites back By Ken Tucker Next