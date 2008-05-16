SPLITS

After five years of marriage, Liv Tyler, 30, who’ll be seen in June 13’s Hulk relaunch, and rocker Royston Langdon, 36, have separated. The couple has a 3-year-old son…. Paul McCartney, 65, and estranged wife Heather Mills, 40, are one step closer to finalizing their divorce after a London judge granted them a preliminary divorce on May 12. Their six-year marriage will officially end in six weeks.

COURTS

CSI‘s Gary Dourdan, 41, was charged with felony drug possession on May 7 in Indio, Calif. The actor was arrested April 28 after police allegedly found him asleep in a car with heroin, cocaine, and Ecstasy…. Jury selection began May 9 in what’s expected to be a four-week trial for R. Kelly (né Robert Kelly), 41. Kelly was indicted on child pornography charges in 2002. (He maintains his innocence.) His trial had been repeatedly postponed for reasons including the prosecutor’s pregnancy, the judge’s back injury, and Kelly’s appendicitis…. Actor Dennis Farina (Law & Order), 64, was arrested on concealed-weapon charges after he allegedly brought a loaded pistol into a security screening area of an L.A. airport on May 11. Farina has said he didn’t realize he was carrying a gun.

ACCIDENTS

Drew Barrymore, 33, was involved in a minor car collision in West Hollywood on May 12. Following the incident, the unharmed actress drove after the other car (which fled the scene) and got a license plate number. No arrest has been made…. Britney Spears, 26, reportedly rear-ended an SUV while driving in Beverly Hills on May 13. No one was injured.

AILING

Actor James Garner (The Rockford Files), 80, was hospitalized May 9 in L.A. after suffering a minor stroke. His rep says he is recovering well.

DEATHS Country singer Eddy Arnold, 89, after a long illness, May 8, in Nashville. A prolific hitmaker, Arnold helped country cross over into the mainstream with songs like 1965’s ”Make the World Go Away.” In a statement, LeAnn Rimes, who duetted with Arnold on a 1996 remake of his ”Cattle Call,” said he was ”an amazing man who not only had a beautiful voice [but also] set the highest standard for being a gentleman.”… Gospel singer Dottie Rambo (”We Shall Behold Him”), 74, in a bus crash, May 11, near Mt. Vernon, Mo. ”Our earth angel will surely be missed,” said Dolly Parton, who recently sang with Rambo on ”Stand by the River,” in a statement. — With additional reporting by Stewart Allen and Vanessa Juarez

NOMINATIONS

Who said the Tony Awards were stodgy? On May 13, they showered 13 nominations on the hip-hop-flavored In the Heights and gave a Best Musical nod to — hold on to your leg warmers! — Xanadu. On the dramatic front, 2008 Pulitzer winner August: Osage County got seven noms, and Macbeth star Patrick Stewart earned his first. Can a roller-disco show skate to victory? Will the ex — Captain Picard triumph? Find out on June 15, when the Tonys air live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall. — Melissa Rose Bernardo