type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 152 minutes Wide Release Date 07/18/08 performer Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart director Christopher Nolan distributor Warner Bros. author Christopher Nolan, Jonathan Nolan genre Mystery and Thriller, Action Adventure

”The Dark Knight” trailer preview

This summer will see Indiana Jones crack his whip again, but based on trailers alone, no pop culture icon’s return has us more excited than Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Highlights of the latest clip include Heath Ledger’s terrifying Joker cackle, Aaron Eckhart foreshadowing Harvey Dent’s future as Two-Face (”You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain”), and, finally, a supremely elegant shot of Batman taking flight over Gotham. After 2005’s exhilarating Batman Begins, we are primed and ready for this Knight. A