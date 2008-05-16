The Dark Knight
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG-13
- runtime
- 152 minutes
- Wide Release Date
- 07/18/08
- performer
- Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart
- director
- Christopher Nolan
- distributor
- Warner Bros.
- author
- Christopher Nolan, Jonathan Nolan
- genre
- Mystery and Thriller, Action Adventure
”The Dark Knight” trailer preview
This summer will see Indiana Jones crack his whip again, but based on trailers alone, no pop culture icon’s return has us more excited than Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Highlights of the latest clip include Heath Ledger’s terrifying Joker cackle, Aaron Eckhart foreshadowing Harvey Dent’s future as Two-Face (”You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain”), and, finally, a supremely elegant shot of Batman taking flight over Gotham. After 2005’s exhilarating Batman Begins, we are primed and ready for this Knight. A
