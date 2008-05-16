''The Dark Knight'' trailer preview

Tim Stack
May 16, 2008 at 04:00 AM EDT

The Dark Knight

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
152 minutes
Wide Release Date
07/18/08
performer
Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart
director
Christopher Nolan
distributor
Warner Bros.
author
Christopher Nolan, Jonathan Nolan
genre
Mystery and Thriller, Action Adventure

”The Dark Knight” trailer preview

This summer will see Indiana Jones crack his whip again, but based on trailers alone, no pop culture icon’s return has us more excited than Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Highlights of the latest clip include Heath Ledger’s terrifying Joker cackle, Aaron Eckhart foreshadowing Harvey Dent’s future as Two-Face (”You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain”), and, finally, a supremely elegant shot of Batman taking flight over Gotham. After 2005’s exhilarating Batman Begins, we are primed and ready for this Knight. A

