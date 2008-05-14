''Reaper'' gets a second season at CW

(FROM HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) ? The CW dramedy Reaper, which stars Bret Harrison as retail slacker/bounty hunter for hell Sam Oliver, has been renewed for a second season. It will join fellow sophomores Aliens in America and Gossip Girl on the net’s slate for next year, returning for a 13-episode midseason run, likely paired with Supernatural on Thursday nights after Smallville wraps its run. Renewal was anything but a sure thing prior to the re-up announcement on Monday (May 12), just a day before the network’s upfront presentation. The show, which also stars Tyler Labine, Missy Peregrym, Rick Gonzalez, and Ray Wise as the Devil, has become something of a cult-favorite (fans launched a campaign to save the series by sending socks to the network, in honor of one of the character’s names), but it has struggled in the ratings, averaging about a 1.0 in adults 18-49. The first season finale airs Tuesday, May 20. (Hollywood Reporter)