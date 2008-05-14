'90210' officially joins CW's fall schedule

The CW officially announced on Tuesday that it has picked up a Beverly Hills, 90210 update for fall, and that original cast member Jennie Garth will appear on the show in a recurring role. (The CW plans to reach out to all members of the old cast, including Tori Spelling, as has been reported.) Also starring Lori Laughlin and Jessica Walter, the drama will air on Tuesdays as a lead-in to the new Surviving the Filthy Rich, which focuses on a young woman who tutors wealthy siblings in Palm Beach (it’s based on the book How to Teach Filthy Rich Girls). On Wednesdays, the net will follow another edition of America’s Next Top Model with the new reality show Stylista, a mashup of Model and The Devil Wears Prada.