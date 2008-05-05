Is Mel Gibson the only man whose mullet stands the test of time?
Have you seen Asylum’s gallery of “The 15 Most Awesome Celebrity Mullets Ever?” You need to.* Because I can’t be the only one to experience A) a ping of regret that hockey star Jaromir Jagr no longer has a party in the back and B) the realization that Mel Gibson still looks pretty damn good to me in that thing.
Is Mel the only man whose mullet-y hotness is timeless? And which classic mullets did Asylum overlook?
* Especially you folks who freaked when Moonlight‘s Alex O’Loughlin named the mullet as one of the five things that should live forever in pop culture. You need to face that fear.
addCredit(“Mel Gibson: Everett Collection”)
