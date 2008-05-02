Mudcrutch reborn

The demise of Mudcrutch, which broke up around ’76, was detailed in Runnin’ Down a Dream, Peter Bogdanovich’s 2007 documentary about Tom Petty. ”Tom said, ‘The record company has told me they want me,” drummer Randall Marsh recalls sadly in the film. ”’They’re not…interested in the band.”’ Petty found fame playing with the Heartbreakers, which included a couple Mudcrutchers — but not Marsh or guitarist Tom Leadon. In August ’07, after seeing Dream, Petty invited his old bandmates to jam with him in his studio. They did, and the rest (a debut CD and a now-completed mini-tour) is a new chapter in some very old rock history.