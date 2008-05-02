Mudcrutch reborn

Clark Collis
May 02, 2008 at 04:00 AM EDT

The demise of Mudcrutch, which broke up around ’76, was detailed in Runnin’ Down a Dream, Peter Bogdanovich’s 2007 documentary about Tom Petty. ”Tom said, ‘The record company has told me they want me,” drummer Randall Marsh recalls sadly in the film. ”’They’re not…interested in the band.”’ Petty found fame playing with the Heartbreakers, which included a couple Mudcrutchers — but not Marsh or guitarist Tom Leadon. In August ’07, after seeing Dream, Petty invited his old bandmates to jam with him in his studio. They did, and the rest (a debut CD and a now-completed mini-tour) is a new chapter in some very old rock history.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now