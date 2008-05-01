Ian McKellen to play Gandalf in ''The Hobbit''?

Will Sir Ian McKellen reprise his role as Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings prequel, The Hobbit, for director Guillermo Del Toro? It could happen. On Wednesday, the British magazine Empire quoted the actor as saying, ”Yes, it’s true. I spoke to Guillermo in the very room that Peter Jackson offered me the part and he confirmed that I would be reprising the role. Obviously, it’s not a part that you turn down, I loved playing Gandalf.” According to the Associated Press, however, McKellen’s publicist cautioned, ”Of course he wants to do it, but nothing’s been agreed or signed.”