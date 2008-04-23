We listened so you don't have to: The 'Idol' songwriting competition

ABV: Okay! “No Turning Back.”

Slezak: Already a better title.

Slezak: I hear guitars! David Cook fans will be all atwitter.

ABV: I’m actually not hating this.

Slezak: It’s not completely tragic, you’re right!

ABV: I’m kinda loving how it’s not about winning American Idol. It seems like it’s about not turning back from a bad relationship?

Slezak: All good Idol finale songs should be about A) winning Idol; B) a relationship; C) belief in a higher power

Slezak: ALL AT ONCE.

Slezak: I give this one a 7.

ABV: I’m at 8.

Slezak: Okay, me too — 8 it is!

ABV: Next up, “You Believed In Me.” Not to be confused with “You Believe In Me.”

Slezak: Are you kidding me that there is a “You Believed in Me” and a “You Believe in Me”?

ABV: No.

Slezak: Ugh.

ABV: And yet another song about being downtrodden.

Slezak: Okay, I hate “You Believed In Me” already.

ABV: I sense a theme. “There were times I was so low, I reached up to touch the ground.” Uplifting!

Slezak: Any song that opens with the line “Life can have so many ups and downs” gets a 2! Next!

ABV: I’m at a 3.

Slezak: “Thank You Whatever Comes.” This is the jankiest song title in the history of “Celebrate Me Home.”

ABV: First line: “I was a loner and a roamer.”

Slezak: Sorry, I was so bored I started checking email.

ABV: Hey, a choir!

Slezak: The melody is not excruciating.

ABV: And it fills all three of your requirements, but I’m still at a four.

Slezak: Okay, I’m giving this one a 5.Only because she also watched her bridges burn, which is a very controversial thing to do for an Idol.

ABV: It would’ve been a great song for Kristy Lee.

ABV: And we’re to our next song, “Believe,” which is an R&B joint.

Slezak: They can’t choose “Believe” because ‘Tasia’s joint was “I Believe.” That’s just too confusing

Slezak: We both used “joint”!

ABV: Because we’re hip, Slezak. Like this song. (That was sarcasm.)

Slezak: I reserve the right to give this song a 1, just because.

ABV: “If you believe it, See you can do anything.” Looks like someone‘s read The Secret.

Slezak: I believe this song has no chance of winning! And I believe I am moving on to the next song.

ABV: I’m at a 3.

Slezak: 1 for me!

ABV: “Overcome.”

ABV: “‘Cause I lost myself in front of me.” The metaphysical implications!

Slezak: HA! He’s like Gob on Arrested Development.

Slezak: I’m giving this a 2.

ABV: Before I rate, I need to print the entire chorus:

Slezak: Nooooo! Don’t do that to me!

ABV: “AndI have overcome / I’ve changed my ways / Look what I’ve become / And Istood up for myself / Forgotten what I’ve lost / Look what I’ve done /I have overcome”

Slezak: So many words, and yet it all adds up to nothing.

ABV: People need to understand why this is my first 1.

Slezak: Next up, “Faith”

Slezak: I swear these songs are all generated from an inspirational cliché generator.

ABV: Yep!Nigel Lythgoe keeps it in his office.

ABV: I’m beginning to feel really bad for the session musicians who have to perform these songs.

Slezak: This song completely made me zone out, which means it has a really good chance of winning.

ABV: There’s a song playing?

Slezak: “Song” — they are stretching the definition of the word

ABV: Thechorus: “With faith you know we can’t be afraid to fall / Love willcarry us through / And hey, looks like we made it after all / Look whatfaith can do, it led me to you.”

Slezak: This song is all about searching, and the road, and choices, and finding something, and faith!

ABV: You know, it’s not atrocious.

Slezak: The chorus is kind of rousing.

Slezak: I hate myself for writing that.

ABV: Grading on a steep curve, this is a 5 for me.

Slezak: This song gives me feelings of deep self-loathing and I give it a 6.

ABV: And the music is building — I can see the confetti now.

Slezak: If Carly gets to sing it, I will probably cry.

ABV: Okay, I’m bumping up to a six.

Slezak: And onto the next song…only 13 more to go!

Slezak: “Dream Big”

Slezak: AWESOME title.

ABV: First lines: “When I was a little girl / I swore that I would change the world.”

ABV: Girl/world.

Slezak: YES! “These days I just can’t seem to find the child in me / Who always believed”

Slezak: Have you heard enough?

ABV: The story seems to be “I was a wretch, but then I won American Idol.”

Slezak: I’d have more respect for this song if it was called “Clichés.”

Slezak: I give it a 2.

ABV: Yes, a 2.

Slezak: We have to move on. My will to live is fading.

ABV: “Something Like Heaven.”

Slezak: Pretty intro on this one.

ABV: Seriously?

Slezak: Okay, not anymore.

ABV: First lyric: “I’ve said goodbye to the boy that I once knew.”

Slezak: Goodbye, boy!

Slezak: Is HE the BOY?

ABV: I sure hope so. Otherwise, it’s a song about a disturbing Big Brother.

Slezak: An angel came knocking at his door. What if it’s the angel of death?

ABV: These lyrics are really creeping me out.

ABV: “I’vesaid goodbye to the boy that I once knew / He is not himself ’causeloving you / Makes me feel like someone new.” Chorus: “How did I findsomething like heaven / And in your eyes is something like heaven /Your touch defined feels something like heaven tonight / With you Ifeel something divine.”

Slezak: It’s all very “Wings of Desire.”I give this song a 1.

ABV: Yes, one star for me too. If I could rate a zero, I would.

ABV: “Only Love.” This is the first song I could hear Jason Castro singing.

Slezak: “Don’t you backslide / to the dark side”

ABV: Yeesh.

Slezak: Clearly this songwriter has never known the pleasure of backsliding to the dark side

ABV: Oh! We’ve got a “Na Na Na Na” chorus! It just went up one star.

ABV: “Only love can change the world,” Slezak, and for Jason Castro’s sake, I’m throwing down a 7.

Slezak: I agree “Na na na na” is an automatic bonus point. Therefore I give this weird little ditty a 4.

Slezak: And with that, we’re halfway through.

Slezak: I’m having a flashback to last week’s 30 Rock,where Liz Lemon describes her feelings of love and Jenna says it soundslike she’s describing the sensation of freezing to death.

ABV: Which seems like a perfect segue to “You Believe In Me.”

ABV: (P.S. Until freshman year of college, I thought “segue” and “segway” were two different words.)

Slezak: Segue looks like it should be another word for legumes.

ABV: Doyou see, Popwatchers, what this task has done to us? We’re literallydriven to nuts! Or at least nut-like foods! And bad jokes aboutnut-like foods!

ABV: Meanwhile, we’ve got our first Mariah-esque chimes.

Slezak: “My spirit’s finally free/ ’cause you believe in me”

ABV: I’m no longer a wretch! Thank you America!

Slezak: Is it a requirement that every song mentions a road or a journey?

ABV: Actually, Slezak, the lyric is “cuz you believe in me.”

Slezak: This song wasn’t half as horrid when it was called “I’m Everything I Am (Because You Loved Me).” And even that was awful.I give it a 2.

ABV: Yes, a 2, and this song is so early ’90s we need to move on before I regress to middle school.

Slezak: (I wish I could give it one and a half)

Slezak: Next up, “In This Moment.” Again, a song title too close to a former Idol coronation song: “A Moment Like This.”

ABV: The singer has a kind of a whiny alt-rock voice.

Slezak: Totally. And he’s basically whining to his mother. Who never believed in him (I think).

ABV: “Mother,can you hear me, for the first time I see / born into eyes not by my owndecision / take me away from a life with no vision / step down from thesubway, / climb the staircase to the street / spinning in circles andholding on tight / to this moment forever / if only tonight“

ABV: Have any of these writers heard of therapy?

ABV: Or Cute Overload?

Slezak: Hello, I am gonna set my clock for one hour and charge him $150 for making me listen to this dreck. It gets a 1.

ABV: But this is one of the most David Cook-friendly melodies. So I’m voting 3.

Slezak: “Align”! Hot title. (relatively speaking)

ABV: Okay,we have our first awesomely bad lyrics: “It took a long time / To put aman up on the moon / It took a long time / To get past me to get toyou.”

ABV: We must move on. It’s actively making me hate music.

ABV: Slezak, are you there? Has this song killed you?

Slezak: Sorry, that was the sound of me dying inside.

Slezak: I give this a 3…because there’s a pretty long instrumental part.

ABV: For a singing competition. You’re brain’s been warped, clearly. Because there is no minus 5, I rate a 1.

ABV: So hopefully the next song, “Stronger,” will make me, you know, stronger.

Slezak: I wish this was Cher’s song “Strong Enough.”

ABV: Or, heck, even Britney’s “Stronger.”

Slezak: “Life can be so mean” is a terrible lyric — especially when rhymed with “machine.”

ABV: “You’ve settled in to strugglin’, barely getting by.”

Slezak: Call 911! I am being assaulted by a song!!

ABV: Just click on the one star and move on!

Slezak: Yes!

Slezak: “All You Will Need”

Slezak: I don’t immediately loathe this.For starters, it’s not totally mopey

ABV: In that the melody doesn’t immediately require anti-depressives, yes.

ABV: Toan uptempo rock beat: “Seems to me you’ve put chains around yourheart and locked it away / By doing this you hope no one will see yourlonely pain.”

ABV: I could see Carly doing well with this song, actually.

Slezak: She also references prison guards and one-room jails. Edgy! (Again, relatively.)

Slezak: I’m giving this a 10, because just like Carly, it will never win.

ABV: Okay, even though its lyrics yet again make me think of in-patient psychiatric care, I’m going with a 7.

Slezak: I am voting for the Carly finale that will never happen.

Slezak: “Fly Me Away” — also an automatic DQ for its similarity to “Flying Without Wings.”

ABV: Wow — a 30 second piano and strings intro.

Slezak: I can’t help but think of Amanda Overmyer’s famous quote: “Ballads are boring!”

ABV: “Flying on a wing and a prayer / Fly me from despair.”

Slezak: Fly Me Away from this songwriting competition! I am giving it a 2 and moving on.

ABV: Popwatchers, we promise, we’re not being snarky for snarky’s sake here. These songs are just that awful.

Slezak: Seriously, this is the musical equivalent of watching I Know Who Killed Me.

ABV: I’m at a 3. I don’t know why. But let’s fly away from this song.

ABV: To “You Can Do Anything.”

Slezak: I wonder how much money the winner of this competition makes.

ABV: Enough for a year of intensive therapy, I hope.

Slezak: Next year I say we poop out a horrible shlocky ballad and win the Idol Songwriting competition.

ABV: Popwatchers, rating these songs just made Slezak say “poop.”

Slezak: Is it possible this is the worst song in the bunch?“You can find your own star/ Reach any height”?

ABV: I have no ability to differentiate any more.

ABV: But, yes, 1, make it stop, 1, 1, 1, 1!

Slezak: I give it a 1 as well. This honestly could play over the closing credits of an Olsen twins’ direct-to-DVD release.

ABV: No, not good enough.

Slezak: Ha ha! Adam watches Olsen twins movies!

Slezak: God,listening to his music is making me mean, just like drinking gin! Let’smove to “We’re Gonna Make It.” With only three songs left, do you think wewill?

ABV: We will, I promise.

Slezak: I might make it, but I have to take a Pepto Bismol first.

ABV: Okay, this is my favorite lyric so far: “We both know this was not gonna be easy / All these demons telling us we’re stupid crazy.”

ABV: Stupid crazy. That is exactly how I feel. In this moment.

Slezak: DEMONS!

Slezak: The demons tell me to give this song a 9!

ABV: NO! RESIST!

Slezak: I…I…I can’t! The demons have taken control of the keyboard.

ABV: But, actually, am I stupid crazy, or is it not that bad?

Slezak: Inthe name of all that’s holy, this 20-song exercise has completelywhittled away my ability to tell what’s good and what’s bad.

ABV: I think this is pretty good.

Slezak: It’s not awful, for sure.

ABV: Let me put it this way: It certainly suits David Cook better than Archuleta.

Slezak: Totally.

ABV: And, whoa, it’s the first song we actually listened the whole way through.

ABV: So I’m going 8.

ABV: Demons, you win.

Slezak: Okay, time for “Here I Am.” And the opening line is “I’ve been searchin’, never findin'”

ABV: “And I never understood why” music like this can exist.

Slezak: Becausenone of these people are allowed to have a moment of emotional orspiritual fulfillment prior to making it to the final two.Idol = Life.

Slezak: That whole vibe offends me, as does this wretched pabulum. I give it a 2.

ABV: Iwas at a 2, but then I got to the second lyric, and this interestingstring production kicked in, and kicked me up to a 5. Also, it’s one ofthe only songs in which I’ve detected power notes.

ABV: Surprisingly so.

Slezak: I will take your word for it as I move on to “The Time of My Life”

ABV: Because we’ve had the time of our lives doing this?

Slezak: And Adam, I must thank you for cajoling me into joining you on this journey.

ABV: I’m just glad we’re on different coasts, so you don’t have to show your…gratitude in person.

Slezak: Literally, this song contains the phrase “magic rainbow.” That is AWESOME.

Slezak: I want David Archuleta to sing about the “Magic Rainbow” as little faeries and hummingbirds are dropped from the Nokia ceiling.

ABV: Nice old school spelling of faeries.

Slezak: Thank you.

ABV: Thatis the only comment I have for this song. After 19 songs, it literallysounds like this to me: “WaablahblahblahBLAAAAAAAAAAAAH! Waa woo hooBLAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!”

Slezak: It does!

Slezak: I give this song a 5. Just for being last.

ABV: Yes, I’m going 5, because it certainly isn’t the song’s fault for going last.

Slezak: Okay, I am going to log off and go to the gym immediately to try to sweat these heinoustries out of my system.

ABV: Good luck, good sir. Me, I think I’m going to blast Rufus Wainwright for the next five hours to clean out my ears.

ABV: And brain.

ABV: And soul.

Slezak: I might have to play some Ludacris.

ABV: That works too.