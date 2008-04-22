Jersey Boys

Brinkhoff and Mogenburg
Mark Shenton
April 22, 2008 at 04:00 AM EDT

Jersey Boys -- London 2008

type
Stage
Current Status
In Season
run date
03/18/08
director
Des McAnuff
author
Marshall Brickman

In Britain, Jersey is a Channel Island best known for its prize cow herds. This Jersey has nothing to do with dairy — but it is the cream of the crop of pop-compilation musicals. That’s largely due to Jersey Boy‘s cleverly constructed book, which embeds the hits of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in a plot that charts their rise to fame. Brits know tunes like ”Walk Like a Man” and ”Big Girls Don’t Cry” as well as Americans; the novelty here is the boys’ juicy backstory (criminal pasts, shady connections). As Frankie, the energetic evening’s anchor, Ryan Molloy displays amazing emotional and vocal range. (Tickets: jerseyboyslondon.com) A-

