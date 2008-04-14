List(en) up: The best background vocals ever!

I was just watching Josh Turner’s new video, “Another Try” (below), which features PopWatch favorite Trisha Yearwood on background vocals, and lord, they sound pretty together. It got me wondering: What songs have featured the best background vocals? Not that you’re limited to country (I’ll cast a vote for Richie Sambora on Wanted Dead or Alive), but I don’t think it gets better than Keith Urban guesting on Trisha Yearwood’s hit-waiting-to-happen, “Let the Wind Chase You.”