List(en) up: The best background vocals ever!

By Mandi Bierly
Updated August 04, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT
Rick Diamond/WireImage.com

I was just watching Josh Turner’s new video, “Another Try” (below), which features PopWatch favorite Trisha Yearwood on background vocals, and lord, they sound pretty together. It got me wondering: What songs have featured the best background vocals? Not that you’re limited to country (I’ll cast a vote for Richie Sambora on Wanted Dead or Alive), but I don’t think it gets better than Keith Urban guesting on Trisha Yearwood’s hit-waiting-to-happen, “Let the Wind Chase You.”

Your turn.

