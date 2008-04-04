Five Fun Things Online

Check out the ''Days of Our Lives'' Soap Watch, our gallery of film's best ballplayers, and the latest ''American Idol'' recap

1. Baseball Hall of Fame

We’re not talking about the one in Cooperstown. As the season gets into full swing, we recognize film’s best ballplayers, like The Natural‘s Roy Hobbs (Robert Redford).

2. Let’s Get Physical

Soap Watch uncovers the scoop on The Biggest Loser‘s kick-butt trainer Jillian Michaels, who’s trading prime-time drama for a juicy role on Days of Our Lives.

3. ‘Idol’ Pursuits

Watch as the Idolatry team quips about all things American Idol (including the ever-entertaining Paula Abdul).

4. Hollywood Inside and Out

What’s the deal with Oliver Stone’s upcoming George W. Bush biopic? Which NBC bigwig will guest-star on My Name Is Earl? Who’s heading to Joss Whedon’s Dollhouse? Our Hollywood Insider blog reveals these Answers — and many more.