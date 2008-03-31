'Battlestar Galactica': Starbuck speaks! For the last time*!

By Adam B. Vary
Updated August 04, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT
Battlestar Galactica

type
  • TV Show

For the third and, sadly, final part of my interview with Katee “Starbuck” Sackhoff, we talk about working with the dudes at Robot Chicken (link kinda NSFW), what she sees in her future post-Battlestar Galactica, and whether attending BSG sci-fi conventions will be a part of it. (And mea culpa: Yes, that’s me laughing after Katee’s answer about the conventions, but in my defense I had, uh, just remembered that Robot Chicken sketch about pratfalling Cylons. Er, yeah, that’s totally it. Not making light of sci-fi conventioneers at all. Nope.)

