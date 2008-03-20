Hey, maybe 50 Cent's a born actor after all

Just last week, Annie Barrett lamented 50 Cent’s lack of screen time in the teaser trailer for Righteous Kill. How are we supposed to know how the bullet-riddled rapper will stack up next to those no-name co-stars, Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino? Good thing 50 just put out a new viral video (below) that really shows off his talents as an actor. See, Nielsen SoundScan numbers just came out for last week, and The Elephant in the Room, the latest offering from 50’s arch-nemesis du jour Fat Joe, opened with a mediocre 46,000 CDs sold. And that’s left poor 50 torn up, to the point of senseless, uncontrollable tears.