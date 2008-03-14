''The Big Lebowski'''s lasting legacy

type TV Show Current Status In Season

The Big Lebowski has had a far richer afterlife than your average box office dud. Consider the evidence:

The Big Lebowski Collector’s Edition

The recent DVD kinda slacks in the ”new bonus features” department. How perfect is that?

Lebowski Fests

Several times a year, in cities across the U.S., Dude diehards meet for weekends devoted to White Russians and bowling.

Surf’s Up

The Dude hands ten! Voicing a penguin surf pro named Geek, Jeff Bridges clearly modeled his lazy patois on Jeff Lebowski.