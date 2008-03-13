The CW launching ''90210'' spin-off

type TV Show Current Status In Season performer Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Luke Perry, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Joe E. Tata, Ian Ziering, Tiffani Thiessen Producer Aaron Spelling broadcaster Fox

(FROM HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) ? The CW is developing a contemporary spin-off of Aaron Spelling’s classic teen soap Beverly Hills, 90210. The network is said to have fast-tracked the project and is talking to Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas about writing a pilot, which may or may not feature characters from the original series. The CW is expected to make a decision on whether to order a pilot by the end of the month. Hollywood Reporter)