The CW launching ''90210'' spin-off

Beverly Hills, 90210
- type
- TV Show
- Current Status
- In Season
- performer
- Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Luke Perry, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Joe E. Tata, Ian Ziering, Tiffani Thiessen
- Producer
- Aaron Spelling
- broadcaster
- Fox
(FROM HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) ? The CW is developing a contemporary spin-off of Aaron Spelling’s classic teen soap Beverly Hills, 90210. The network is said to have fast-tracked the project and is talking to Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas about writing a pilot, which may or may not feature characters from the original series. The CW is expected to make a decision on whether to order a pilot by the end of the month. Hollywood Reporter)
