Mike Myers, Jessica Alba introduce 'The Love Guru' at ShoWest

Mike Myers and (a very pregnant) Jessica Alba made a surprise appearance at ShoWest in Las Vegas on Tuesday night to present clips from their summer comedy The Love Guru. After some cutesy banter in which Myers claimed to be Alba’s baby daddy, the pair introduced four scenes from the film, which appears to be a return to the live-action shtick that Myers perfected before he turned into a jolly green animated ogre several years ago. This time, he stars as a Hollywood guru named Pitka, who plays “More Than Words” and “The Joker” on a sitar (you’ve got to imagine that Myers has always wanted to say “pompatus” in a movie), starts a bar fight, and hosts Alba’s character at a dinner where they eat something resembling testicles. (Also popping up: Stephen Colbert as a hockey announcer and erstwhile “Mini-Me” Verne Troyer.)