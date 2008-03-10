'Righteous Kill''s De Niro-Pacino-Cent trifecta!
Yahoo! Movies has a new teaser trailer for Righteous Kill, in which 50 Cent gets tangled up in the chase between Robert De Niro and Al Pacino (who play bitchin’, at-the-top-of-their-game NYC detectives) and a serial killer. I would have loved if right after the all-important on-screen flashes of “DE NIRO” and “PACINO” suddenly came a “CENT.” But the rapper doesn’t appear that much at all in the new trailer. His biggest moment is a verybrief over-the-shoulder Tyra Special. (Consider it his Best. Shot.)
In any case, the movie isn’t out until September 12, which gives Kanye West plenty of time to star in a viral video with Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep and challenge Righteous Kill to some sort of publicity-off. Well, that certainly didn’t make any sense. But did it have to?
addCredit(“Robert De Niro and Al Pacino with 50 Cent inset: J. Vespa/WireImage.com”)
