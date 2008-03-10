'Righteous Kill''s De Niro-Pacino-Cent trifecta!

Yahoo! Movies has a new teaser trailer for Righteous Kill, in which 50 Cent gets tangled up in the chase between Robert De Niro and Al Pacino (who play bitchin’, at-the-top-of-their-game NYC detectives) and a serial killer. I would have loved if right after the all-important on-screen flashes of “DE NIRO” and “PACINO” suddenly came a “CENT.” But the rapper doesn’t appear that much at all in the new trailer. His biggest moment is a verybrief over-the-shoulder Tyra Special. (Consider it his Best. Shot.)