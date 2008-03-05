''Rome'''s Hinds in ''Witch Mountain'' remake

EW Staff
March 05, 2008 at 05:00 AM EST

(FROM HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) ? Ciaran Hinds, best known for his role as Julius Caesar in HBO’s Rome series, has joined Dwayne ”The Rock” Johnson and AnnaSophia Robbin the cast of Race to Witch Mountain, Disney’s remake of its 1975 film Escape to Witch Mountain. Andy Fickman, who previously directed Johnson in The Game Plan, will helm Witch. The story is about two siblings (Alexander Ludwig, Robb) with paranormal powers who go on the run when a group of men try to exploit their abilities. Hinds will play the leader of the bad guys. Shooting is scheduled to start by the end of the month. Hinds’ feature credits include There Will Be Blood and the upcoming Stop-Loss). (Hollywood Reporter)

