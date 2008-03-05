''American Idol'' finalist -- former stripper?

(FROM AP) – A manager at a male strip club in Phoenix confirmed to The Associated Press that American Idol contestant David Hernandez was once a stripper at Dick’s Cabaret, appearing fully nude and performing lap dances for the club’s ”mostly male” customers. The manager said Hernandez worked at the club steadily for three years, leaving in September 2007. The rumor first emerged on the Vote for the Worst website last week. It is not clear whether the revelation could have Hernandez disqualified from Idol (he is in the guys’ Top 8), though the AP reports that a ”person close to the show” verifies that his performance will air on Tuesday night’s (March 4) show as planned. As of Tuesday afternoon, Fox had declined comment on the reports. Finalist Frenchie Davis was dismissed in 2003 when it was revealed that she once worked for an adult website. (AP via Yahoo!)