In the Valley of Elah

Lorey Sebastian
Tim Purtell
March 03, 2008 at 05:00 AM EST

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
119 minutes
Limited Release Date
09/14/07
performer
Tommy Lee Jones, Charlize Theron, James Franco, Susan Sarandon
director
Paul Haggis
distributor
Warner Independent Pictures
author
Paul Haggis
genre
Drama, War
We gave it a B

With his rhinoceros-hide mug and no-frills acting, Tommy Lee Jones thoroughly inhabits the role of an ex-MP investigating his son’s mysterious death. His Oscar-nominated turn irons out some allegorical and dramatic bumps in Paul Haggis’ Iraq-themed procedural, steering an exploration of the war’s toll on its troops into something stinging and mournful. A flop in theaters, In the Valley of Elah deserves a second chance on DVD. EXTRAS A pair of making-ofs include unsettling interviews with the parents of Richard Thomas Davis, a murdered GI ? whose case inspired Haggis’ script.

