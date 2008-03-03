Lorey Sebastian
In the Valley of Elah
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- runtime
- 119 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 09/14/07
- performer
- Tommy Lee Jones, Charlize Theron, James Franco, Susan Sarandon
- director
- Paul Haggis
- distributor
- Warner Independent Pictures
- author
- Paul Haggis
- genre
- Drama, War
We gave it a B
With his rhinoceros-hide mug and no-frills acting, Tommy Lee Jones thoroughly inhabits the role of an ex-MP investigating his son’s mysterious death. His Oscar-nominated turn irons out some allegorical and dramatic bumps in Paul Haggis’ Iraq-themed procedural, steering an exploration of the war’s toll on its troops into something stinging and mournful. A flop in theaters, In the Valley of Elah deserves a second chance on DVD. EXTRAS A pair of making-ofs include unsettling interviews with the parents of Richard Thomas Davis, a murdered GI ? whose case inspired Haggis’ script.
