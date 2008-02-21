Sean Lennon scoring vampire comedy

(FROM HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) ? Sean Lennon has been tapped to write the score for writer-director Jordan Galland’s vampire comedy Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Undead. The movie stars Jake Hoffman (Click) as an unemployed actor who gets his big break directing a bizarre off-Broadway production of Hamlet written by a Romanian (The Sopranos‘ John Ventimiglia) who happens to be undead. Devon Aoki (Sin City) has been cast as Hoffman’s love interest; Jeremy Sisto (Law & Order) plays a bumbling cop investigating murders surrounding the project; and Ralph Macchio plays a mob boss who ends up battling with vampires. Lennon previously scored the fantasy musical he wrote and acted in, Friendly Fire. Akoi also appeared in that project. (Hollywood Reporter)