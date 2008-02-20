Report: Writers' strike cost L.A. $2.5 billion

(FROM HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) ? Los Angeles economist Jack Kyser’s annual Economic Forecast Report indicates that the three-month writers’ strike, which finally ended last week, cost the city of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas an estimated $2.5 billion. Kyser, chief economist for the Los Angeles County Economic Forum, tabulated the figure from lost wages from canceled TV shows and postponed movies, support services such as limo drivers and florists, and a hefty $60 million price tag from the canceled Golden Globes ceremony this year. The 71-page report, which includes data on many non-entertainment business issues as well, will be released today. Kyser also suggests that although the Writers Guild and Directors Guild were both able to strike deals with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, the Screen Actors Guild’s tough stance ahead of its negotiations with the AMPTP is cause for concern. (Hollywood Reporter)