What do you think of the new 'Dancing With the Stars' slate?

So, the rumors about Marlee Matlin (pictured) and Steve Guttenberg are true. Both are going to be hoofing it in the sixth cycle of Dancing With the Stars, which premieres March 17. I’m not going to pretend I have enough DWTS savvy to handicap the winner, but let’s see: Matlin, of course, is the most interesting contestant; at the very least, the deaf actress’ tenure on the show should be educational for viewers. Penn Jillette never struck me as the most graceful guy, but he’s used to trotting around the stage with a silent partner, so he should be fine. (Is he the requisite distinguished older gentleman, or is that the Gutt?) There are three athletes, including skater Kristi Yamaguchi, who should be used to the spangly costumes. And it’s nice to see that Shannon Elizabeth and Priscilla Presley haven’t fallen off the face of the earth.