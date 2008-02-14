'Lost' (S4): Decode these clues!

THE TEASE!

This week, I’m going to tell you 10 things you will definitely see in the episode. The twist? They’re presented in the form of five cryptic questions — each contains a word jumble, and each holds two teases. The presented form playfully suggests a character, object, or event you’ll see tonight. And if you rearrange the letters of each jumble just right, you’ll get another clue about the episode. Hint: Each clue from the jumble begins with ”A,” as in ”A really lame game.” Good luck!

Where is the ”arcane lock hut”?

Whose ”aghast sap woe” will cause him to rethink an alliance?

Will ”a cabal armor entity” ever get off the ground?

Who will benefit from a ”crucial sore purged”?

Is there more romantic tension in store for the ”leached pier trio”?

DING! DONG! THE STRIKE IS DEAD!

Proving that God loves us just as much as he loves Jacob, Hollywood’s TV writers are back at work. Hallelujah! I’m told the wordsmiths employed by Lost are busy clacking away and committed to making five more hours of television this spring. That means they’ll have enough time to finish their season 4 saga, but it also means we’ll get 13 total episodes instead of 16. Que lastima! However, there’s chatter that the next two seasons may get an extra episode or two to make up the difference. Woo-hoo!

To celebrate, you deserve a REAL tease about tonight’s episode. So, ladies and gentlemen, I’m pleased to welcome to the column for the first time this season…executive producer Damon Lindelof:

”Well, I don’t wanna give too much away, but let’s just say this episode begins with a murder and ends with the first bird’s-eye view of the Island in the history of the show.”

Wouldn’t it be funny if, from the air, the Island looked like a giant floating question mark?*

