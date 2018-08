(FROM VARIETY) Ashton Kutcher and Jennifer Jason Leigh will pair for the indie comedy Spread, which is being helmed by Scottish director David MacKenzie (Young Adam, Hallam Foe). The story is about a serial womanizer (Kutcher); Leigh plays a thwarted lover. Kutcher’s Katalyst production company is producing. Kutcher’s upcoming features include the romantic comedy What Happens in Vegas, which also stars Cameron Diaz. (Variety)