Sundance Q&A: The crazy cast of 'The Year of Getting to Know Us'

In the hit-and-miss-and-miss world of Sundance, it practically goes without saying that sometimes an interview can be way (way) better than the movie it’s for. And such was the case with The Year of Getting to Know Us. Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tom Arnold, Sharon Stone, Illeana Douglas, Lucy Liu, and Tony Hale (Arrested Development), it’s about a sad-sack New York City writer (Fallon) who returns to his childhood home in Florida after his golf-loving lout of a father (Arnold) suffers a stroke. The film itself… well, let’s just say it leaves a great deal to be desired. But from the first question I asked Fallon — who started our Q&A solo and was shortly joined by Arnold, Douglas and writer-director Patrick Sisam — this freewheeling convo was one of the most entertaining I’ve had since I arrived in Park City. After the jump, I’ll give you the highlights, as the rest of it was so difficult to make out — what with all the cross-talk and laughter — that a full transcript of it was nigh impossible.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How long have you been here for?

JIMMY FALLON: I just got in, like, an hour ago. So I’m still excited. I’ve never been here before. Where’s Robert Redford?

EW: He’s not around a lot.

FALLON: He doesn’t come by? I wanted to play Cranium with him or something! Is it not that intimate?

EW: I don’t think so.

FALLON: It’s gone commercial, hasn’t it? Gosh.

EW: What were your expectations?

FALLON: Oh, a lot of fur, a lot of weird hats. I got these hiking boots on.

EW: The film’s set mostly in Florida — did you actually film there?

FALLON: Yeah. Dude, I was in Florida for so long. I was local at a couple of the bars. They know my name like Cheers over there. We went to Jacksonville. It’s definitely a different scene.

EW: A lot of golf there.

FALLON: Yeah, I got into the golf scene. That’s my thing now.

[Sisam, Arnold, and Douglas join the conversation]

TOM ARNOLD: Do you have a spray tan on, Jimmy?

FALLON: No, it’s a legit tan.

ARNOLD: Where’d you get it?

FALLON: I went to Palm Desert [in California]. I was at the Bob Hope classic.

ARNOLD: Wow. Did you do some meth?

FALLON: I did. I did peyote. Went to Joshua Tree. Found myself.

ARNOLD: How did the Bob Hope Classic go?

FALLON: It was classic.

ARNOLD: Who was on your team?

FALLON: Anthony Anderson and Thomas Gibson. It was fun. There’s a crowd of 500 people watching you golf. And my golf game is so bad, I couldn’t really be embarrassed. But if you were a decent golfer, you’d be so embarrassed.