Sundance day 4: Eliza Dushku slays 'em

Reported from Park City by Vanessa Juarez, Gregory Kirschling, Whitney Pastorek, Missy Schwartz, Nicole Sperling, and Adam B. Vary

Wacky actors! A-listers in the audience! This altitude is still giving us a headache! Details from Sundance, day 4…

The ubiquitous Eliza Dushku

The former Buffy vampire slayer, in town to promote her wine-based movie Bottle Shock, kept bumping into EW staffers. She reminisced about her home state of Massachusetts in EW’s photo lounge. She hobnobbed at the magazine’s big soirée on Saturday night. She guest blogged to set the record straight about what went on (or, more to the point, what did not happen) at another party. And she spilled a few secrets about her upcoming re-teaming with Joss Whedon. Well, okay, very few, actually. But still.

Billions and billions

The star wattage may not have totally been at Carl Sagan levels, but it was still pretty high. Be Kind Rewind director Michel Gondry sat down for a quirky Q&A. Stanley Tucci and Patricia Clarkson gave the inside story behind his latest directorial effort, Blind Date, a dark indie that’s a remake of Theo Van Gogh’s 1996 Dutch film. And Be Kind Rewind star Jack Black, um, showed off his toned abs in a video interview, for all the world to see. Kinda.

Method Man loves blogging… and the Shaw Report!

Method Man popped by our HQ in support of his movie The Wackness, and sat down at a keyboard to offer readers a few thoughts on the festival — as well as his own version of his favorite EW magazine staple.

All of which is well and good, but…

…it’s not entirely clear yet if anybody who wasn’t in Park City during the fest is going to be able to see many of the films that screened there. By the start of day 5, just two movies — the documentaries Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired and The Black List — have found buyers. Why such a slow start to all the sales? Isn’t that one of the big reasons they do this whole thing in the first place? In years past, the buzz words at Sundance have been ”bidding war” and ”buying frenzy.” So far in this year’s event, the key word seems to be ”crickets.”