Sundance day 4: Eliza Dushku slays 'em
The ''Buffy'' veteran guest-blogged alongside Method Man, Stanley Tucci and Patricia Clarkson sat for a Q&A, Jack Black revealed his toned abs, and more
Reported from Park City by Vanessa Juarez, Gregory Kirschling, Whitney Pastorek, Missy Schwartz, Nicole Sperling, and Adam B. Vary
Wacky actors! A-listers in the audience! This altitude is still giving us a headache! Details from Sundance, day 4…
The ubiquitous Eliza Dushku
The former Buffy vampire slayer, in town to promote her wine-based movie Bottle Shock, kept bumping into EW staffers. She reminisced about her home state of Massachusetts in EW’s photo lounge. She hobnobbed at the magazine’s big soirée on Saturday night. She guest blogged to set the record straight about what went on (or, more to the point, what did not happen) at another party. And she spilled a few secrets about her upcoming re-teaming with Joss Whedon. Well, okay, very few, actually. But still.
Billions and billions
The star wattage may not have totally been at Carl Sagan levels, but it was still pretty high. Be Kind Rewind director Michel Gondry sat down for a quirky Q&A. Stanley Tucci and Patricia Clarkson gave the inside story behind his latest directorial effort, Blind Date, a dark indie that’s a remake of Theo Van Gogh’s 1996 Dutch film. And Be Kind Rewind star Jack Black, um, showed off his toned abs in a video interview, for all the world to see. Kinda.
What’s the buzz, tell me what just happened
Ah, Sundance: like a movie faucet you can’t ever turn off. Well, we’re soaked. EW’s crack team of movie watchers, er, reporters caught up on all the top films, from What Just Happened? (which our critic generally approved of) to The Great Buck Howard; from Anvil! The Story of Anvil to Phoebe in Wonderland (and what was Jodie Foster doing in the audience at that movie, anyway?); from Made in America toFrozen River. And speaking of ”frozen,” can you blame us if we’re a little numb, you know, on bottom?
Method Man loves blogging… and the Shaw Report!
Method Man popped by our HQ in support of his movie The Wackness, and sat down at a keyboard to offer readers a few thoughts on the festival — as well as his own version of his favorite EW magazine staple.
All of which is well and good, but…
…it’s not entirely clear yet if anybody who wasn’t in Park City during the fest is going to be able to see many of the films that screened there. By the start of day 5, just two movies — the documentaries Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired and The Black List — have found buyers. Why such a slow start to all the sales? Isn’t that one of the big reasons they do this whole thing in the first place? In years past, the buzz words at Sundance have been ”bidding war” and ”buying frenzy.” So far in this year’s event, the key word seems to be ”crickets.”
(Compiled by Joshua Rich)
