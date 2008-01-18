type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 103 minutes Limited Release Date 09/07/07 Wide Release Date 09/14/07 performer Richard Gere, Terrence Howard, Jesse Eisenberg director Richard Shepard distributor MGM author Richard Shepard genre Action Adventure

”Putting your life in danger is actual living. The rest is television.” Nice sentiments from Richard Gere’s burned-out journalist, who leads colleagues Howard and Jesse Eisenberg on a merry trip through postwar Bosnia to bring in a mass murderer in The Hunting Party. As it turns out, this uneasy mix of farce and politics, based on a true incident, is easier to take on TV than on the big screen. EXTRAS Commentary by writer-director Richard Shepard (The Matador) is a hoot — but the featurette where he lets the two real journos tell their tale over beers has the snap and crackle the film strives to capture. B-