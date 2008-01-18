Karen Ballard
The Hunting Party
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- runtime
- 103 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 09/07/07
- Wide Release Date
- 09/14/07
- performer
- Richard Gere, Terrence Howard, Jesse Eisenberg
- director
- Richard Shepard
- distributor
- MGM
- author
- Richard Shepard
- genre
- Action Adventure
”Putting your life in danger is actual living. The rest is television.” Nice sentiments from Richard Gere’s burned-out journalist, who leads colleagues Howard and Jesse Eisenberg on a merry trip through postwar Bosnia to bring in a mass murderer in The Hunting Party. As it turns out, this uneasy mix of farce and politics, based on a true incident, is easier to take on TV than on the big screen. EXTRAS Commentary by writer-director Richard Shepard (The Matador) is a hoot — but the featurette where he lets the two real journos tell their tale over beers has the snap and crackle the film strives to capture. B-
