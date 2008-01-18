The Hunting Party

Ty Burr
Ty Burr
January 18, 2008

The Hunting Party

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
103 minutes
Limited Release Date
09/07/07
Wide Release Date
09/14/07
performer
Richard Gere, Terrence Howard, Jesse Eisenberg
director
Richard Shepard
distributor
MGM
author
Richard Shepard
genre
Action Adventure

”Putting your life in danger is actual living. The rest is television.” Nice sentiments from Richard Gere’s burned-out journalist, who leads colleagues Howard and Jesse Eisenberg on a merry trip through postwar Bosnia to bring in a mass murderer in The Hunting Party. As it turns out, this uneasy mix of farce and politics, based on a true incident, is easier to take on TV than on the big screen. EXTRAS Commentary by writer-director Richard Shepard (The Matador) is a hoot — but the featurette where he lets the two real journos tell their tale over beers has the snap and crackle the film strives to capture. B-

