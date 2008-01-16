Grammy Awards seek interim agreement with WGA

Music Biz type Movie

After days of

speculation as to whether the show will indeed go on, we still don’t have a

definitive answer, but the Grammy Awards look one step closer to finding

resolution in the face of potential picketing by the on-strike Writers Guild of

America. Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, today announced that the

organization has requested an interim agreement from the WGA for the Feb. 10

telecast and that preparations “remain in full-swing.” Should that agreement

happen, it would mean that high-profile actor-musicians like Justin Timberlake,

Beyonce, and Jack White would be able to attend the show without fear of

crossing picket lines.

Citing the Recording Academy’s longstanding support of unions and musicians’ rights, Portnow also declared a would-be coalition with AFTRA and AFM. “The Academy is pleased and gratified that AFTRA and AFM, the two unions that have long been the only ones with jurisdiction and representation of the musical talent on the show, stand alongside us in our efforts to present the 50th Annual Grammy Awards at a level that millions of music fans around the world expect and deserve,” Portnow said in the statement, adding that he “remains hopeful that there will be a quick and positive response” by the WGA to “fully support the offer of the producer, Cossette Productions, to immediately execute an interim agreement under the same terms as those arrangements signed by the WGA with David Letterman’s company, Worldwide Pants (airing on the same network as the Grammy telecast) as well as other companies.”

As for those wondering whether all the hoopla surrounding the 50thanniversary of the Grammys, including a variety of events and theannual Musicares benefit will continue as planned, rest assured thatthe parties will rage on as long as a deal goes through. Said Portnow:”Grammy Week represents the most significant worldwide music event ofthe year. And we are in a different industry than the motion pictureand television business; I am quite certain that most are aware of theextremely difficult and challenging conditions facing our industry’screators and companies, unparalleled in our history. This year, morethan ever, Grammy Week and the milestone of a 50th Grammy Awards, alongwith the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Recording Academy, area centerpiece and beacon of hope, optimism, and represent literallymulti-millions of dollars in sales, promotion, and marketing for ourmusicians and as such, take on far more significance than simply threeand one-half hours of television programming.”