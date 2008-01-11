Stephin Merritt, the wry, sonorous bard of downtown New York, has made yet another lovely contradiction of an album, Distortion, both wintry and lush, buoyant and black-hearted. Poetic sentiments like ”Sober life is a prison/S—faced it is a blessing” (”Too Drunk to Dream”) and ”I want to be a topless waitress/I want my mother to shed one tear” (”The Nun’s Litany”) are wrapped in woolly layers of Pet Sounds swoon and shot through with jangling boy-girl harmonies — the perfect antidote to a season of false cheer and frozen toes. A-

DOWNLOAD THIS: Stream ”Please Stop Dancing” at the Magnetic Fields’ MySpace