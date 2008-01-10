Ratings tank for strike-friendly Choice Awards

(FROM REUTERS) ? Tuesday’s pre-taped, strike-friendly People’s Choice Awards, which featured ”magazine”-style clips of actors accepting awards on location, tanked in the ratings, plummeting to 6 million viewers overall, compared to 11.3 million last year, and averaging a 1.6 rating/4 share among adults 18-49, compared to last year’s 3.5/9 in that demographic. The Choice Awards show’s poor performance could signal trouble for Sunday’s Golden Globes, which have scaled back the usual three-hour, star-studded ceremony to an hourlong newscast announcing winners. Organizers of the Choice Awards and the Globes changed the format after the striking Writers Guild of America refused to grant waivers for their shows. Actors were expected to boycott the events rather than cross the writers’ picket lines. With the Globes’ red-carpet arrivals and most high-profile after-parties now scrapped, NBC is anticipating a ratings slump and is offering some advertisers cash back for the event, which typically generates about $20 million in ad revenue. There still is no word as to what the Academy Awards will do if the writers’ strike is not resolved before the Feb. 24 Oscars telecast. (Reuters)