James Bond gets a new villain

(FROM VARIETY) ? Mathieu Amalric, who plays a paralyzed stroke victim in The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, has been cast as the villain in the 22nd installment in the James Bond franchise, which Marc Forster is directing for Columbia and MGM. Shooting is underway for a planned Nov. 7 release. Daniel Craig will reprise his role as 007, and it’s rumored that Swiss actor Anatole Taubman has also been cast as a villain, though studios will not confirm. Producers plan to cast the female lead in the next few weeks. (Variety)