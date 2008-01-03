Sean Penn to head Cannes jury

(FROM VARIETY) ? Sean Penn has been selected to lead the jury panel at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, which will take place from May 14-25. Penn was quoted in Variety as saying, ”In the last few years, it seems there has been a rejuvenation of cinema building worldwide; increasingly thoughtful, provocative, moving, and imaginative films by talented filmmakers: that a new generation of filmmaking may have begun. The Cannes Film Festival has long been the epicenter in the discovery of those new waves of filmmakers from all over the world. I very much look forward to participating in this year’s festival as president of the jury.” The Penn-directed adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s book Into the Wild is considered an Oscar hopeful this year, leading all SAG Award nominees, though only receiving two Golden Globe nods, for its music. (Variety)