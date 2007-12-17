Do we really need Donny and Marie Osmond back on TV?

I may heart Donny Osmond, but I had the same reaction as my friend Sheila when I read that he and Marie are reportedly being courted for network and syndicated hosting gigs: “Jesus Christ! Make it stop!”

I’m pretty sure we didn’t need to see daily coverage of them on the entertainment news shows during Marie’s Dancing With the Stars run — and I know I didn’t need to see The Insider on the airplane with them as they traveled home to their father’s funeral last month. (For the record, I didn’t: I flipped the channel.)

So who else thinks that before anyone signs anything, TV execs should be forced to sit in a room with Marie for five hours as she’s cracking one-liners? Or would you disagree with me and argue the duo can’t get back on the air fast enough?