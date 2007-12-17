AFI announces top movie and TV lists

The American Film Institute announced its top 10 movie and TV show lists on Sunday (Dec. 16). The awards will be handed out at a luncheon on Jan. 11. The lists, presented in alphabetical order, were as follows:
MOVIES:
Before the Devil Knows You?re Dead
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Into the Wild
Juno
Knocked Up
Michael Clayton
No Country for Old Men
Ratatouille
The Savages
There Will Be Blood
TV SHOWS:
Dexter
Everybody Hates Chris
Friday Night Lights
Longford
Mad Men
Pushing Daisies
The Sopranos
Tell Me You Love Me
30 Rock
Ugly Betty
