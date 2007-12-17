AFI announces top movie and TV lists

The American Film Institute announced its top 10 movie and TV show lists on Sunday (Dec. 16). The awards will be handed out at a luncheon on Jan. 11. The lists, presented in alphabetical order, were as follows:

MOVIES:

Before the Devil Knows You?re Dead

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

Into the Wild

Juno

Knocked Up

Michael Clayton

No Country for Old Men

Ratatouille

The Savages

There Will Be Blood

TV SHOWS:

Dexter

Everybody Hates Chris

Friday Night Lights

Longford

Mad Men

Pushing Daisies

The Sopranos

Tell Me You Love Me

30 Rock

Ugly Betty