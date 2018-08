(FROM HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) ? Spike TV has granted a second season to its late-night series MANswers, placing a 10-episode order. The half-hour show features skits, expert opinion, and man-on-the-street interviews intended to educate Spike viewers on taboo topics as seen through a man’s point of view. The first season averaged 1.1 million viewers and ranked No. 2 with men 25-34 and No. 3 with men 18-34 in its 11 p.m. Wednesday time slot. (Hollywood Reporter)